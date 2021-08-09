Published: - Aug 09, 2021

Tasnim – Mohammad Naderi will reportedly part ways with Esteghlal football team.

The 24-year-old winger joined Esteghal from Persepolis for the 2020-21 Iran Professional League season but failed to win the league and Hazfi Cup with the Blues.

He bade farewell to his teammates after the final whistle of the Hazfi Cup final in Isfahan, where Esteghlal lost to Foolad on penalties.

The media reports suggest that Naderi has been linked with Greek and Portuguese teams.