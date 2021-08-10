Published: - Aug 10, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed the signing of Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defender has joined the Iran Professional League titleholders on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Ebrahimi replaced Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan who joined Qatari club Al Ahli at the end of the season.

Persepolis prepare for the match against Tajikistan’s Istiklol in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League in September.