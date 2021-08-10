Football betting online with Betway

Alireza Ebrahimi becomes Persepolis’ first summer signing

Hossein Kanaanizadegan   Alireza Ebrahimi  

Alireza Ebrahimi

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed the signing of Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defender has joined the Iran Professional League titleholders on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Ebrahimi replaced Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan who joined Qatari club Al Ahli at the end of the season.

Persepolis prepare for the match against Tajikistan’s Istiklol in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League in September.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top