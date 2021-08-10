Published: - Aug 10, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis of Iran moved one spot up to the second place at the Asia Football Clubs Ranking.

Persepolis sits second behind Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in the ranking.

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Korean teams Jeonbuk and Ulsan sit third to fifth in the table, respectively.

Esteghlal, another Iranian popular football team, is the ninth Asian team.

Sepahan is 14th and Tractor sits 32nd in the ranking.