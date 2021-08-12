Football betting online with Betway

Iran’s Naderi on Verge of Joining Turkey’s Altay

Mustafa Denizli   Mohammad Naderi   Altay S.K  

Naderi Altay

Tasnim – Mohammad Naderi from Iran is about to join Turkish top-flight football team Altay.

The winger parted ways with Esteghlal after Iran’s Hazfi Cup final.

The team is headed by former Persepolis coach Mustafa Denizli.

The 24-year-old winger joined Esteghal from Persepolis for the 2020-21 Iran Professional League season but failed to win the league and Hazfi Cup with the Blues.

Altay Spor Kulübü is a Turkish professional football club based in the city of Izmir. Formed in 1914, Altay is nicknamed Büyük Altay.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top