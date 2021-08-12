Published: - Aug 12, 2021

Tasnim – Mohammad Naderi from Iran is about to join Turkish top-flight football team Altay.

The winger parted ways with Esteghlal after Iran’s Hazfi Cup final.

The team is headed by former Persepolis coach Mustafa Denizli.

The 24-year-old winger joined Esteghal from Persepolis for the 2020-21 Iran Professional League season but failed to win the league and Hazfi Cup with the Blues.

Altay Spor Kulübü is a Turkish professional football club based in the city of Izmir. Formed in 1914, Altay is nicknamed Büyük Altay.