Published: - Aug 12, 2021

Tasnim - TFF Super League team Kayserispor has officially completed the signing of Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi.

The club has announced the unveiling of the Iranian midfielder with a video post.

The 27-year-old has joined Kayserispor from Qatar SC.

Karimi joined his countryman Majid Hosseini in Kayserispor.

The Iranian player has also played for Dinamo Zagreb, Lokomotia, Al-Duhail, Esteghlal, and Sepahan.