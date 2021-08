Published: - Aug 12, 2021

Tehran Tims - Mehdi Tartar was appointed as Zob Ahan football team head coach on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old coach, who has most recently coached Paykan in Iran Professional League, penned a one-year contract with Zob Ahan.

He replaced Mojtaba Hosseini who parted company with Zob Ahan last week.

Zob Ahan avoided relegation last season due to a better goal difference than Saipa.

Tartar started his coaching career in 2009 in Rah Ahan and has also coached Saba, Damash, pars Jonoubi and Naft Masjed Soleyman.