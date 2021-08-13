Published: - Aug 13, 2021

Football-Oranje - Feyenoord is comfortably through to the next round of the Europa Conference League after a 3-0 victory over Luzern in De Kuip. The Rotterdammers progress 6-0 on aggregate.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg, Feyenoord went into the tie in a comfortable position, and after only nine minutes, Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired the hosts in front. The forward raced onto a pass from Luis Sinisterra before netting his first goal since joining Feyennoord.

Jahanbakhsh then doubled the lead in the 34th minute with a strike from just outside the box. The Iranian winger was on fire but just before the break he hobbled off injured and had to be replaced by Robert Bozenik.

Two minutes into the second half, Sinisterra cut inside the box before firing in a third goal for Feyenoord, who eased through the rest of the match.

Lennard Hartjes was handed his debut before 16-year-old Antoni Milambo became the youngest player to ever represent the club.

Feyenoord progress to the next round and they will face Swedish side Elfsborg.