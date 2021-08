Published: - Aug 14, 2021

Tehran Times - Mojtaba Hosseini has been named as new coach of Paykan football team on Saturday.

The 47-year-old coach replaced Mehdi tartar who left Paykan at the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season to take charge of Zob Ahan.

Hosseini has already coached Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman.

Paykan and Zob Ahan finished seventh and 14th, respectively.