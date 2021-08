Published: - Aug 15, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal iconic forward Mehdi Ghayedi is reportedly on the verge of joining Qatar Stars League side Al-Gharafa.

His departure can be a big blow to the Iranian football team.

Ghayedi had already been linked with Qatari giants Al-Duhail and Al-Sadd.

Al-Gharafa is headed by former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni.