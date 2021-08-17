Published: - Aug 17, 2021

Tasnim – Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will likely miss the match against IF Elfsborg.

The Eredivisie side will meet the Swedish team Thursday night in the first leg of the qualifying round of Europa Conference League.

Jahanbakhsh scored twice in the match against Luzern last week but was forced to leave the field in the 42nd minute due to a foot injury.

The media reports suggest that the winger will likely miss the match against Elfsborg.