Iraq to Meet Iran at Al-Wakrah Stadium

2022 FIFA World Cup  

Iran vs Iraq

Tasnim – Iraq national football team will reportedly face Iran at the Al-Wakrah Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Iraq's home friendly against Team Melli at the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 will be held at a neutral venue.

Iraq will play Iran on September 7 in Group A.

FIFA and the AFC had periodically placed a ban on Iraq hosting international games for security reasons.

The Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani Stadium, also known as Al-Wakrah SC Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

The stadium has a capacity of 12,000 seats.

