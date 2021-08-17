Published: - Aug 17, 2021

Tasnim – Iraq national football team will reportedly face Iran at the Al-Wakrah Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Iraq's home friendly against Team Melli at the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 will be held at a neutral venue.

Iraq will play Iran on September 7 in Group A.

FIFA and the AFC had periodically placed a ban on Iraq hosting international games for security reasons.

The Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani Stadium, also known as Al-Wakrah SC Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

The stadium has a capacity of 12,000 seats.