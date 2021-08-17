Published: - Aug 17, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi has reportedly reached an agreement with Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE.

The media reports suggest that the 28-year-old player, who has not yet extended his contract with Persepolis, will play for Emirati team in the next season.

Nourollahi has been a key player of the Iranian giant over the past years, helping Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) four times.

He also helped the team win two silver medals at the AFC Champions League.