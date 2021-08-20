Published: - Aug 20, 2021

Football-Oranje - Feyenoord are heading for the next round of the Europa Conference League after a simple 5-0 win over Elfsborg. Luis Sinisterra netted a hattrick.

Feyenoord blew Luzern away in the last round and Elfsborg proved little threat to Arne Slot’s side on Thursday evening.

In the 25th minute, Luis Sinisterra headed in Jens Toornstra’s cross to make it 1-0 before Alireza Jahanbakhsh quickly made it 2-0 from close range. Sinisterra then capped an excellent first half by cutting inside before firing in a third.

Three minutes into the second half, Sinisterra completed his hattrick with a header and then Bryan Linssen got himself on the scoresheet to make it 5-0 before the hour mark.

Elfsborg were then reduced to ten men with Frederik Holst seeing his second yellow for a foul on Sinisterra. However, Feyenoord did not add any further goals and in the 80th minute, Justin Bijlow saw a red card after racing out of his goal and taking out Marokhy Ndione.

Feyenoord take a 5-0 lead to Sweden next week and they can almost start planning for the group stages.