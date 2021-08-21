Football betting online with Betway

Vahid Amiri Extends Contract with Persepolis

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Vahid Amiri penned a three-year extension with the club.

The 33-year-old player has played a key role in the team’s success over the past years.

“I want to help Persepolis continue its success. We also want to win the AFC Champions League for the first time because our fans deserve to win the title,” Amiri said.

Amiri is also a member of Iran national football team and can help Team Melli qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

