Football betting online with Betway

IPL: Esteghlal complete three new signings

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh   Aref Aghasi   Zobeir Niknafs  

Esteghlal

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club have completed three new signings for the upcoming season of Iran Professional League (IPL).

The Blues have signed Saipa rising star Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh. The 21-year-old midfielder, who had been a member of Iran U17 football team, has joined Esteghlal on a two-year contract.

Esteghlal, headed by Farhad Majidi, have also signed Foolad midfielder Zobeir Niknafs on a two-year deal.

Niknafs has previously played for Sanat Naft and Zob Ahan.

And finally, the Tehran based football team have completed the signing of Foolad defender Aref Aghasi on a two-year contract.

Esteghlal look to bring an end to their nine-year title drought.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top