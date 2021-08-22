IPL: Esteghlal complete three new signings
Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club have completed three new signings for the upcoming season of Iran Professional League (IPL).
The Blues have signed Saipa rising star Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh. The 21-year-old midfielder, who had been a member of Iran U17 football team, has joined Esteghlal on a two-year contract.
Esteghlal, headed by Farhad Majidi, have also signed Foolad midfielder Zobeir Niknafs on a two-year deal.
Niknafs has previously played for Sanat Naft and Zob Ahan.
And finally, the Tehran based football team have completed the signing of Foolad defender Aref Aghasi on a two-year contract.
Esteghlal look to bring an end to their nine-year title drought.
