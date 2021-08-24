Published: - Aug 24, 2021

Tasnim – Padideh football club parted company with its head coach Mehdi Rahmati.

Rahmati was named as head coach of Padideh in October 2020 but the Mashhad-based club terminated the cooperation with the former Iran goalkeeper.

Rahmati started his playing career in 2000 in Fajr Sepasi and played for many Iranian teams including Esteghlal, Paykan, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan and Mes Kerman.

Alireza mansourian and Reza Mohajeri are candidates to replace Rahmati.