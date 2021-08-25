Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed the signing of Padideh center back Ali Nemati on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old player has joined Persepolis from Padideh on a three-year deal.

He is Persepolis’ third signing in the summer.

Persepolis have already hired Nassaji winger Alireza Dehghani and Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi.

Nemati has reunited with his former coach Yahya Golmohammadi in Persepolis.

