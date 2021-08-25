Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Abdollah Veisi was named as Foolad head coach on Tuesday.

Veisi replaced Javad Nekounam in the Ahvaz-based football club.

Under leadership of Nekounam, Foolad won Hazfi Cup title in 2020/21 season and qualified for the 2022 AFC Champions League for the second successive year.

Veisi has most recently coached First Division team Kheybar Khorramabad.

The 50-year-old inspired Esteghlal Khuzestan to their first-ever title in Iran league in 2015.

Veisi, a former player of Foolad, has also worked as assistant coach in the club in 2007.

He has also worked as head coach in Paykan, Saba and Sepahan.

