Published: - Aug 27, 2021

Premierliga - The unstoppable Sardar Azmoun scored a wonderfully taken goal to hand Zenit a narrow victory over rivals CSKA. Both sides had been deadlocked until the 82nd minute when Azmoun left two defenders in the dust to score the only goal of the game.

Zenit are temporarily back on top of the league, but may drop off if Dynamo win their fixture. CSKA are still struggling to find a good run of form and remain in midtable.