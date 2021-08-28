Football betting online with Betway

Persepolis complete signing of Reza Asadi

Reza Asadi   St. Pölten  

Reza Asadi

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed the signing of Reza Asadi on Friday.

The 25-year- old defensive midfielder has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

Asadi was a member of Austrian team St. Pölten last season.

He has also played for Naft, Saipa and Tractor.

He is Persepolis’ fourth signing in the summer. The Iranian giants have previously completed the signing of Nassaji winger Alireza Dehghani, Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi and Padideh defender Ali Nemati.

