Football betting online with Betway

Amin Ghaseminejhad joins Esteghlal

Amin Ghaseminejad  

Amin Ghaseminejhad

Tehran Times - Padideh forward Amin Ghaseminejhad joined Esteghlal football team.

The 34-year-old player had reached an agreement with Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis but changed his mind and joined the Blues.

Ghaseminejhad has joined Esteghlal as a free agent player. He played for Padideh last season.

He has penned a two-year contract with Esteghlal.

Ghaseminejhad was the Esteghlal’s target last year but Padideh didn’t let him to leave the team.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top