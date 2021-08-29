Published: - Aug 29, 2021

GetFootballNewsFrance - L’Équipe report that Lyon are closing in on the signing of Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun from Zenit St. Petersburg, having agreed personal terms with the player.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the Russian club expires at the end of the season, and Les Gones have emerged as the favourites to sign Azmoun despite previous competition from Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

The forward has spoken with Lyon manager Peter Bosz multiple times, and expressed his desire to seal a move to Ligue 1. The two clubs are close to an agreement around the €15m mark, after Lyon made an initial offer of €11m at the start of the week. Nevertheless, Zenit also insist that they secure a replacement before they allow for Iranian international to leave.