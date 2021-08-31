Published: - Aug 31, 2021

PLDC - Mehdi Mahdavikia has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Iranian men’s U23 football team.

In early June, the Football Federation announced that had chosen Mahdavikia to manage the Olympic team and now the contract has become official after the iconic footballer received the decree from the federation’s president Azizi-Khadem in Tehran on Tuesday. No details of the contract are available.

He has also been appointed as a technical adviser to the Football Federation.

The Iranian team is set to compete in the qualifiers of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Furthermore, Mahdavikia hopes to end the 45-year Olympics quota draught of the Iranian team.