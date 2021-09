Published: - Aug 31, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Saipa left-back Abolfazl Jalali.

The 23-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with Esteghlal.

Jalali started his playing career in Saipa in 2018 and stole the show in the team.

Esteghlal is looking forward to bringing an end to its nine-year title drought in the Iran Professional League.