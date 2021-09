Published: - Sep 02, 2021

Tasnim – Mohammad Reza Mohajeri was named as new head coach of Shahr Khodro football team on Thursday.

He replaced Mehdi Rahmati in the Mashhad-based football team.

Mohajeri, 57, has most recently coached Iran’s first division team Mes Kerman.

This is Mohajeri’s second stint in Shahr Khodro. He led the team from 2015 to 2018 in the Iran Professional League.