Tasnim – Iran midfielder Milad Sarlak will miss the match against Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will play Iraq football team on Tuesday in Group A in Doha.

Sarlak was substituted in the 27th minute of the Iran-Syria match on Thursday after collision with Syrian striker Omar Khribin.

The Persepolis striker has not traveled to Qatar.