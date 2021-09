Published: - Sep 08, 2021

Tasnim – Iran iconic futsal player Hossein Tayyebi will likely miss the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

He has suffered a rib injury and needs rest to be fit.

The coaching staff will decide about the player until Wednesday night.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will kick off on September 12 in Lithuania.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group F along with USA, Serbia and Argentina.