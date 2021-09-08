Former Persepolis GM Abbas Ansarifard dies
Tehran Times - Former Persepolis general manager, Abbas Ansarifard, passed away at the age of 65 following his battle with Covid-19 on Tuesday.
Ansarifard was chairman of the Iranian club, Persepolis, in three different spells.
Ansarifard’s greatest success as general manager came during his three-year stint in Persepolis, between 1990-1993, when the Reds won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup in the 1990/91 season.
He also managed the club in 2001 and again in 2009 for a short period of time.
He was the brother of Mohammadhassan Ansarifard, a former player of Persepolis and Iran national football team, and a former chairman of the Persepolis club.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to the Ansarifard family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
