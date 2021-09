Published: - Sep 10, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian football club Mes Rafsanjan completed the signing of two Oman international players.

Oman national team goalkeeper Faiz Issa Khadoom al-Rushaidi has joined Mes from Dhofar.

Mes has also signed the right-winger Zahir Al-Aghbari from Omani club Al-Seeb.

Mes, coached by Mohammad Rabiei, finished in eighth place in Iran league last season.