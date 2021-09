Published: - Sep 10, 2021

Tasnim – Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett is close to joining Iran’s Sepahan.

He underwent a medical test on Friday in the Isfahan-based football club.

The 31-year-old goalie has most recently played at Greek football team Panetolikos.

Knett will join Sepahan as a replacement for Payam Niazmand who joined Portuguese Portimonense in July.