Published: - Sep 11, 2021

PLDC - Former Esteghlal captain Mehdi Pashazadeh has been appointed as the Tehran-based club’s sporting director.

In a decree on Saturday, Esteghlal General Manager Ahmad Madadi appointed Pashazadeh as the club’s deputy for sporting affairs.

Starting his senior career in Esteghlal in 1992, Pashazadeh also has the experience of playing in Bayer 04 Leverkusen, SC Fortuna Köln, SK Rapid Wien, and SK Sturm Graz among other teams.

After retirement, he started his coaching career in Austria’s Admira Wacker in 2006 and four years later he came back to Iran to take charge of Gostaresh Foolad. He has also led 16 other teams from 2010 up to now, mainly in Azadegan League.

He is deemed to be among the high-potential young generation of Iranian technicians.