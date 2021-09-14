Published: - Sep 14, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Serbia 3-2 in their opening match at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup on Tuesday.

Hamid Ahmadi, Farhad Fakhim and Ahmad Esmaeilpour scored for Iran at the Avia Solutions Group Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Mohammad Nazemasharieh’s men will play the U.S. and defending champions Argentina on Sept. 17 and 20, respectively.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 as well as the four best-ranked third-placed teams, with the knockout phase beginning on Sept. 22 and the competition drawing to a close on Oct. 3.

Video technology is used at the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time, with a review operator and pitchside screen available for referees.

Iran compete in their eighth straight Futsal World Cup, more than any other Asian nation.

Iran made history by finishing third at the 2016 World Cup, the best-ever result by an Asian team.

This tournament was due to be held last year, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.