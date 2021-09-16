Published: - Sep 16, 2021

PLDC - The Iranian men’s national football team has been named Asia’s #1 team in the latest ranking announced by FIFA today.

According to the ranking, Iran tops the Asian continent with 1538.08 points followed by Japan (1520.46), Australia (1477.21), and Korea Republic (1474.96).

This is the first time since the latest AFC Asian Cup that Iran has taken back this position. The team, under the tutelage of Dragan Skocic, has had a magnificent run this year. In the latest matches, Iran defeated Syria and Qatar in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Team Melli has also improved its world ranking from 26 of the last month and now sits in 22nd place.

The Iranian team will face the UAE and the Korea Republic next month.