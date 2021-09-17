Published: - Sep 17, 2021

Tasnim – Greek football giant AEK completed the signing of Iranian international left-winger Milad Mohammadi on Friday.

Mohammadi, who had been released from Belgian club Gent, has penned a two-year deal and will wear the yellow and black from this season and for the next ones.

Mohammadi had been linked with a move to AEK in the summer but his case had not progressed.

Mohammadi has joined his countrymen Karim Ansarifard and Ehsan Hajisafi in the Greek team.

He started his career with Rah Ahan of Iran and played at Russian club Akhmat Grozny, before moving to Belgium in the summer of 2019.

Mohammadi has also played in 42 matches for Iran national football team.