Ex-Iran Captain Dejagah Joins Al-Shahaniya: Report

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team captain Ashkan Dejagah has reportedly joined Qatari football club Al-Shahaniya.

The second division Qatari club is going to promote to Qatar Stars League.

Dejagah was without a team since parting company with Iran’s Tractor in the final weeks of the 2020-21 Iran Professional League.

The 35-year-old midfielder had previously played for Qatari club Al Arabi.

Dejagah had been also linked with a move to Esteghlal.

