Ex-Iran Captain Dejagah Joins Al-Shahaniya: Report
Tasnim – Former Iran national football team captain Ashkan Dejagah has reportedly joined Qatari football club Al-Shahaniya.
The second division Qatari club is going to promote to Qatar Stars League.
Dejagah was without a team since parting company with Iran’s Tractor in the final weeks of the 2020-21 Iran Professional League.
The 35-year-old midfielder had previously played for Qatari club Al Arabi.
Dejagah had been also linked with a move to Esteghlal.
