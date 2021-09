Published: - Sep 18, 2021

Tasnim – Ex-Esteghlal forward Cheick Diabate joined Qatari football club Al-Gharafa on Thursday.

The 33-year-old striker has penned a six-month deal with Al-Gharafa worth $300,000.

Diabate joined Esteghlal from Emirates in 2019 and was named the best goalscorer of Iran league in the 2019-20 season.

The Malian footballer rejoined his former coach Andrea Stramaccioni in the Qatari club.