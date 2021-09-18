Football betting online with Betway

Ahmad Madadi steps down as Esteghlal GM

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club general manager Ahmad Madadi stepped down from his position on Saturday.

Madadi had replaced Ahmad Saadatmand in the position in December 2020.

Madadi has already worked as deputy in Iranian football clubs Paykan and Saipa.

Persepolis general manager Jafar Samiei had also resigned from his position last week.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are owned by Iran’s Sports Ministry.

