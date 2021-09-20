Published: - Sep 20, 2021

Tasnim – Porto football team defeated Moreirense 5-0 in Matchday 6 of the Primeira Liga Sunday night.

Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for the host at the Estadio do Dragao in the 34th minute from the penalty spot.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the 51st and 65th minute and Taremi made it 4-1 in the 71st minute.

Pepe scored Poro’s fifth goal in 77th minute.

Porto sits third in the table, one point behind leader Benfica.