Published: - Sep 24, 2021

Tasnim – Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to enter the Azadi Stadium in Tehran for the Iran-South Korea match.

Iran will host the Korean team on October 12 in Tehran in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the Iranian national headquarters fighting COVID-19, has said that it will require proof of vaccination for anyone entering the stadium.

Masks, social distancing and contact tracing measures will all be in place for fans in the stadium.