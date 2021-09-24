Football betting online with Betway

10,000 Fans to Be Allowed to Enter Stadium for Iran-South Korea Match

South Korea   2022 FIFA World Cup  

Iran-South Korea Match

Tasnim – Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to enter the Azadi Stadium in Tehran for the Iran-South Korea match.

Iran will host the Korean team on October 12 in Tehran in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the Iranian national headquarters fighting COVID-19, has said that it will require proof of vaccination for anyone entering the stadium.

Masks, social distancing and contact tracing measures will all be in place for fans in the stadium.

