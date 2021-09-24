Football betting online with Betway

Mostafa Ajorloo named Esteghlal’s new General Manager

Mostafa Ajorloo   Parviz Mazloumi   Hamid Sajjadi   Mohammad Momeni  

Mostafa Ajorloo

PLDC - In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Sports Ministry announced new members of Esteghlal’s board of directors as well as the club’s General Manager.

According to the decree, Parviz Mazloumi, Mohammad Momeni, Mojtaba Abdollahi, Mehdi Afzali, and Mostafa Ajorloo are members of Esteghlal’s board of directors.

The Ministry also said that the board has appointed Ajorloo as the General Manager of the club.

Mostafa Ajorloo Sajjadi

Ajorloo has the experience of managing different teams such as Paas and Tractor among other teams.

He will be tasked with putting an end to Esteghlal’s 9-year title drought in the Iranian Professional League.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top