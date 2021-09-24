Published: - Sep 24, 2021

PLDC - In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Sports Ministry announced new members of Esteghlal’s board of directors as well as the club’s General Manager.

According to the decree, Parviz Mazloumi, Mohammad Momeni, Mojtaba Abdollahi, Mehdi Afzali, and Mostafa Ajorloo are members of Esteghlal’s board of directors.

The Ministry also said that the board has appointed Ajorloo as the General Manager of the club.

Ajorloo has the experience of managing different teams such as Paas and Tractor among other teams.

He will be tasked with putting an end to Esteghlal’s 9-year title drought in the Iranian Professional League.