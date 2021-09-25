Published: - Sep 25, 2021

In-24 - Iranian Porto striker Mehdi Taremi stood out on Friday with a superb goal against Gil Vincente: a strike from more than 40 meters to deceive the slightly advanced opposing goalkeeper.

Two hits of the ball and a 40-meter missile in the opposing net. Against Gil Vicente on Friday night, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi only took a few seconds to sign one of the best goals of the start of the season.

Lurking in the center circle in the 9th minute, the Iranian international intercepted a soft pass to an opposing defender. A touch of the ball to eliminate followed by another to strike and surprise Zigah Frelih, the opposing goalkeeper, too advanced. A goal celebrated with his teammates from Porto, third in La Liga before this match.

Fourth goal of the season

Arrived in the Dragon club in August 2020, after a season at Rio Ave and most of his career in Iran, Taremi has become an indisputable holder in Sergio Conceiçao’s team, including in the Champions League where he had signed an exceptional acrobatic recovery against Chelsea in April.

Last year, the striker scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 league appearances. His superb goal against Gil Vicente is already his fourth of the season.