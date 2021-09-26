Football betting online with Betway

Farhad Fakhim misses rest of Futsal World Cup

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup   Farhad Fakhim  

Farhad Fakhim

Tehran Times - Iran futsal player Farhad Fakhim missed the rest of the 2021 Futsal World Cup due to the foot injury.

In the match against Uzbekistan, he suffered a knee injury and MRI has revealed a right knee sprain.

Hossein Tayebi, who has been absent so far for the rib injury, is a doubt for the match against Kazakhstan.

Iran will meet Kazakhstan on Monday in the 2021 Futsal World Cup quarter-finals.

