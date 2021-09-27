Football betting online with Betway

Kamalvand takes charge of Naft Masjed Soleyman

Faraz Kamalvand   Sirous Pourmousavi   Naft Masjed Soleyman  

Kamalvand

Tehran Times - Faraz Kamalvand was appointed as new coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team on Sunday.

Kamalvand, 44, was appointed as Tractor coach on July 31 but announced his resignation after a month.

He replaced Sirous Pourmousavi in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Mahmoud Fekri, who led the team in the 2020/21 season, was also a candidate to return to the club but they chose Kamalvand as their new head coach.

Naft Masjed Soleyman came 13th last season.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top