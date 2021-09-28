Published: - Sep 28, 2021

Tasnim - Former Iran captain Masoud Shojaei will play for Nassaji football club in the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season.

The 37-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Tractor.

Shojaei, who has represented Iran national football team in three FIFA World Cups, worked as Tractor coach-player last season for a short time.

Now, the former Osasuna player is going to continue his playing career in the Ghaemshahr-based football club.

Shojaei has already worked under leadership of Nassaji coach Saket Elhami in Tractor.