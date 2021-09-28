Ex-Iran Captain Shojaei Joins Nassaji
Tasnim - Former Iran captain Masoud Shojaei will play for Nassaji football club in the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season.
The 37-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Tractor.
Shojaei, who has represented Iran national football team in three FIFA World Cups, worked as Tractor coach-player last season for a short time.
Now, the former Osasuna player is going to continue his playing career in the Ghaemshahr-based football club.
Shojaei has already worked under leadership of Nassaji coach Saket Elhami in Tractor.
