Football betting online with Betway

Ex-Iran Captain Shojaei Joins Nassaji

Masoud Shojaei  

Shojaei Nassaji

Tasnim - Former Iran captain Masoud Shojaei will play for Nassaji football club in the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season.

The 37-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Tractor.

Shojaei, who has represented Iran national football team in three FIFA World Cups, worked as Tractor coach-player last season for a short time.

Now, the former Osasuna player is going to continue his playing career in the Ghaemshahr-based football club.

Shojaei has already worked under leadership of Nassaji coach Saket Elhami in Tractor.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top