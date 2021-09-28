Football betting online with Betway

2022 WCQ: Iran to travel to UAE on Oct. 3

Dragan Skocic   2022 FIFA World Cup  

Team Melli

Tehran Times - Iran national football team will travel to Dubai on Oct. 3 for match against the UAE in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3.

The foreign-based players will join the team in Dubai a day later.

Dragan Skocic’s team are scheduled to meet the UAE on Oct. 7 in Group A in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium.

Iran lead the table with two wins against Syria and Iraq.

The National Team will return to Tehran a day after the match.

Iran will have to host South Korea in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Oct. 12.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top