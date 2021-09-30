Published: - Sep 30, 2021

Tasnim – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) lauded Iran women’s football captain Behnaz Taherkhani in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifying, for helping the team to book a place at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Iran was the other big story of this qualifying window, stunning 2018 host Jordan to win Group G on a tie-breaking penalty shootout and reach the Finals for the very first time.

Leading the way, in more ways than one, was Iranian captain Behnaz Taherkhani.

Over the course of the week she converted three penalties – two in the 5-0 win over Bangladesh, and the crucial first kick in the shootout against Jordan – proving herself to be a true on-field leader, stepping up in the big moments to help her team to a ground-breaking milestone in the women’s game.