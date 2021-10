Published: - Sep 30, 2021

Tasnim – Free agent defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi has been linked with a move to Esteghlal football club.

The 28-year-old defender joined Qatari club Umm Salal from Esteghlal in 2020 but didn’t extend his contract with the QSL side at the end of the season.

Local media reports suggest that Esteghlal is going to re-sign Cheshmi.

Cheshmi has reportedly received offers from Qatari teams as well.