UAE Defender Al-Menhali to Miss Match against Iran
Tasnim – UAE football team defender Mohammed Al-Menhali is reportedly absent against Iran due to the foot injury.
The 30-year-old full back has sustained a muscle injury and will be sidelined up to three weeks.
UAE will host Iran in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3 on October 7.
The match will be held at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
Iran sits top of the group with six points, while the UAE is third with two points.
