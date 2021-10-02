Football betting online with Betway

Tasnim – UAE football team defender Mohammed Al-Menhali is reportedly absent against Iran due to the foot injury.

The 30-year-old full back has sustained a muscle injury and will be sidelined up to three weeks.

UAE will host Iran in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3 on October 7.

The match will be held at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Iran sits top of the group with six points, while the UAE is third with two points.

