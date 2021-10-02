Published: - Oct 02, 2021

Tasnim – Gelareh Nazemi from Iran will be the fourth referee of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The final match will be held between defending champion Argentina and Portugal on Sunday. This Match will be broadcast across Varzesh TV.

Kyrgyzstan’s Nurdin Bukuev will officiate the match at Kaunas Arena.

He will be assisted by Egyptian Mohamed Hassan and Christopher Sinclair from New Zealand.

Nazemi had whistled in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers held in Sharjah, the UAE in May along with her compatriot Zari Fathi.

She also officiated in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Iranian male referee Ebrahim Mehrabi Afshar has also officiated in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.