Published: - Oct 02, 2021

MNA – The Iranian Football Federation announced that it is planning to bid for hosting FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2024.

While the 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania is not over yet, the Iranian Football Federation has started planning to bid for hosting the next round of this tournament in 2024.

"In a phone call yesterday, Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem, President of the Football Federation told me that it was decided to submit the hosting letter of 2024 World Cup to Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA," said Hossein Shams, the former head coach of Iran national futsal team.

The Iranian Football Federation had previously applied to host the 2020 World Cup which was held with a one-year postponement, but ultimately FIFA voted to host Lithuania.

Iran advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2021 tournament but was eliminated after a defeat against Kazakhstan.